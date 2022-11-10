VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are warning mariners of “serious shoaling conditions” at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Inlet.

The latest survey was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 8, showing shoaling across the channel from the east end of the jetties approximately 200 feet eastward. Conditions reported are the least depth at 6.5 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Mariners are urged to show extreme caution when approaching this area.

Use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.