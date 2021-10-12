Mariners advised to take caution following shoaling alert at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are advising mariners to take “extreme caution” due to shoaling at the Rudee Inlet.

The alert was posted on Oct. 5 following a survey from city officials.

According to the survey, shoaling was reported in the channel from the east end of the South jetty extending approximately 100 feet eastward. Conditions reported are least depth at 6.1 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Shoaling was also identified along the south side of the channel extending approximately 250 feet westward from the east end of the short jetty. Conditions reported are least depths at 5.0 feet MLLW.

Officials urge mariners to use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if thye are unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.