Mariners advised following another shoaling alert at Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local mariners are advised following another shoaling alert at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach.

The latest survey occurred on Feb. 2 indicating shoaling in the channel from the east ends of the jetties extending out eastward approximately 200 feet. The latest conditions reported at least depth from 6.5 feet MLLW (lower low water).

Shoaling was identified across the inner channel from the approximate east ends of the jetties extending westward 250 feet with at least depths at 5.0 feet MLLW.

Mariners are urged to exhibit extreme caution when approaching this area and to use idle speed when approaching the inlet.