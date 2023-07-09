VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy.

Sheriff Ken Stolle named Captain Tina Mapes as the next chief deputy on Thursday.

Mapes has dedicated over 28 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office in various positions including correctional operations, court security, intake and the professional standards office. For the past six years, she has served as captain of correctional administration.

“Chief Deputy Mapes exemplifies public service and is a leader at work and in our community. She has had an exceptional career and embodies the core values of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office: commitment, integrity, compassion and professionalism,” said Stolle. “I am honored to have Chief Deputy Mapes serving alongside me to protect and serve the citizens of Virginia Beach and lead the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office forward.”

Chief Deputy Mapes is the second woman to hold the position. She succeeds Victoria Thompson who retired in June.