VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say the body of a man surfaced and was recovered from a lake Monday evening.

Crews began a search on Saturday, Nov. 6, after police received a call just before 2 p.m. regarding a man who had “possibly fallen into a body of water” in the 700 block of Lake Edward and had not resurfaced.

When they got to the scene, officers learned that a man entered the lake earlier that day around 10:45 a.m.

Members of Virginia Beach Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene to help with the search, however, it was eventually suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, a second search was conducted by members of VBEMS, VBFD and VBPD Special Operations Bureau along with the Dive Team and Aviation Squad who used drone technology. The man still could not be located.

Man’s body recovered from Lake Edward in Virginia Beach following weekend search, Nov. 7, 2021 (WAVY Photo -Chris Omahen)

On Monday evening, police say a body surfaced and was recovered. The man has been identified as 28-year-old Marvin Enrique Fuenez Garay. Police say there is no suspicion of foul play.

The incident is still under investigation.

