Man’s body found near boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a body was found near the boardwalk in Virginia Beach Monday night.

The call came in reporting the body around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue, dispatchers said.

There’s no suspicion of foul play, police said in a tweet at 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said there was a heavy police presence in the area at that time.

