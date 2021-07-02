Man’s body found in wooded area behind Virginia Beach gas station

Picture by Kristi and Hailey VanPelt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man’s body was found in a wooded area behind a Sunoco gas station in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

According to Linda Keuhn with Virginia Beach Police, his death does not appear suspicious in nature.

The man’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

There is no additional information at this time.