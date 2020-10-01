Manny Wilder, man who drove truck into crowd of Virginia Beach protesters, arrested in Florida

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Manny Wilder, the Chesapeake man who drove his truck into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters back in May in Virginia Beach, was arrested in Florida last night.

The Lake City Police Department says he was arrested on US Highway 90 while officers were searching for another suspect wanted for battery. A police spokesperson told WJXT in Jacksonville that Wilder fit the description of the suspect, and when officers ran his identification they found out he was wanted in Virginia.

Though it’s a misdemeanor warrant, police said Wilder was ordered to be held without bond and he will be extradited back to Virginia.

Wilder was supposed to be in court in September on a show cause for failure to appear charge after failing to show up on time in July. He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language and reckless driving in connection to the May 31 incident at the Oceanfront.

Wilder was spotted on camera multiple times that night revving his truck down the street and yelling at protesters, who took to the streets after the death of George Floyd.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 captured one incident that showed Wilder speed down the street toward protesters, narrowly missing a protester in the middle of the road. When the truck came to a stop, protesters surrounded it, with one person getting in front. Wilder continued to accelerate forward, and the protester eventually stepped aside before Wilder drove away.

Wilder claimed he never sought to hurt anyone that night, but protesters told 10 On Your Side he was yelling racial slurs and was intentionally trying to intimidate them.

Latest Posts: