Man, woman dead after domestic-related shooting on Douglas Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people died following a domestic-related shooting on Douglas Court in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Douglas Court.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a single gunshot wound. Both were sent to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Emily Icban from Chesapeake and the man was identified as 47-year-old Frederick Icban from Virginia Beach. Police confirmed that their next of kin have been notified of their passing.

No further information has been released.