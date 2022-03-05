Man, woman dead after domestic-related shooting on Douglas Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people died following a domestic-related shooting on Douglas Court in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Douglas Court.
When they got to the scene, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a single gunshot wound. Both were sent to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The woman was identified as 30-year-old Emily Icban from Chesapeake and the man was identified as 47-year-old Frederick Icban from Virginia Beach. Police confirmed that their next of kin have been notified of their passing.
No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.