Man, woman arrested after allegedly seen stealing from unoccupied trailers in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a man and a woman following an investigation into multiple grand larcenies in the city.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Crusader Circle around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report from a resident about suspicious behavior in the area.

The caller said they saw two people breaking into unoccupied trailers.

Officers arrived and saw a vehicle occupied by two people leaving the scene. The people matched the description of those described by the caller.

Officers then stopped the vehicle and saw property belonging to Beach Motorsports “in plain view.”

Police took 40-year-old Christopher Deschaine and 28-year-old Adrian Cross into custody without incident. Deschaine is charged with grand larceny. Cross is charged with possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny.

Detectives were also able to link Deschaine and Cross to three other grand larceny investigations. Charges were obtained in connection with those incidents as well.

All cases are still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.