VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A barricade situation in Virginia Beach was resolve without incident Monday night, police say.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release officers and SWAT were dispatched to the 400 block of Becton Place, off Little Neck Road, just after 8:30 p.m. for a person in crisis.

A person inside of a home on that block initially refused to exit the home. The person eventually walk out of the home and was taken into custody for evaluation, police said.