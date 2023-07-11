VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man with dementia has been reported missing in Virginia Beach.

Police say 65-year-old Alvin Abraham was last seen on foot around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Salem Road walking toward Princess Anne Road in the Salem area of the city. He lives in the 1500 block of Yountville Court off Salem Road.

He’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds, and possibly wearing blue shorts with a white T-shirt and black hat. He also has the same glasses and beard in a photo released by VBPD.

Police say he doesn’t have his keys, wallet or cell phone on him. He also has diabetes that requires daily medication. If you find him, call the department’s detective bureau at 757-385-4101.

Virginia State Police have also issued a Senior Alert on Abraham’s behalf.