Man who nearly killed Virginia Wesleyan professor in DUI crash sentenced to 6 years in prison

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who nearly killed a Virginia Wesleyan professor and her husband in a DUI crash last year on Northampton Blvd. will serve six years in prison.

Robert Thompson, who was 72 at the time of the crash, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI maiming-victim permanently impaired and one count of misdemeanor DUI 1st for the crash on Northampton Boulevard on February 7, 2020. He faced a maximum of 11 years.

The crash almost killed VWU professor Kathy Jackson and seriously injured her husband, Joe, who were stopped at a red light at the time. Thompson was clocked going 70 in a 55, after police had tried to pull him over, and his blood alcohol level was .21, more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Kathy had her diaphragm detached, causing her internal organs to push up into her chest, but she was saved by Virginia Beach emergency crews and doctors at Virginia Beach General. Joe Jackson broke several bones in the crash.

Thompson told 10 On Your Side back in February he could not explain how he struck the couple, and said he did not remember hitting them.

“I said that to the police officer. I’m very sorry, but that was an accident … I didn’t have no intent to crash into anybody.”

WAVY’s Jason Marks has been following this case since the crash and will have more coming up later today.