Man who became paralyzed after committing armed robbery sentenced to 15 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who became paralyzed after being shot while committing an armed robbery at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven has been given an active 15-year sentence in prison.

Davin McClenney was sentenced to 80 years in prison with 65 suspended Tuesday in the Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty last July to two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm second or subsequent offence, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and one count of wearing a mask.

According to the case writ of stipulations, two people were working behind the counter at a 7-Eleven at 325 Kellam Road in Virginia Beach on June 24, 2017.

A man, later identified as McClenney, entered the store wearing a bandanna over his face and armed with a handgun.

He told the employees to give him all the money and jumped over the counter. The employees gave him $86 from the two cash registers, but he then demanded more money from the safe.

One employee reached under the counter and pulled out a .45 caliber handgun. He attempted to shoot McClenney, but his weapon malfunctioned several times.

He was eventually able to get the weapon to work and fired it at McClenney, hitting him in the neck.

They called 911 when McClenney fell to the floor.

McClenney was treated for his wound and taken to the hospital, but ended up being quadriplegic.