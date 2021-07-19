Man who admitted to killing Bellamy Gamboa to appear in court for motion hearing

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The man who admitted to killing a Virginia Beach mother in 2018 is set to appear in court Monday for a motion hearing.

Lamont Johnson admitted to killing Bellamy Gamboa back in July 2018, after the mother of four disappeared from her home on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder after he confessed to pushing Gamboa down a flight of stairs and choking her to death. Investigators did not find her body.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver will be in court on Monday and have more coming up.