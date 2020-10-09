Man wanted in connection with Lynnhaven Mall larceny

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with larceny of several clothing items in Virginia Beach.

On Sept. 21, police say the man pictured below went into a clothing store in the Lynnhaven Mall. He selected clothing items and attempted to “return the items as if he had previously paid for them but was denied,” police say.

The man then placed the items into shopping bags and left the store heading into the mall foyer without paying for the items.

Police say the same man then went to another grocery/clothing store and selected several household items. He then walked out of the front exits without paying for the items.

The man left the mall and headed to a vehicle. He placed the items into a gray or silver Saturn 4 door before getting into the passenger seat and leaving the scene.

Police say he also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.









Anyone with information can call 757-518-2700, 311, or visit the Crime Solvers website here.