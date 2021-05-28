Man wanted in Boston on attempted murder charge arrested in VB after allegedly fleeing police and US Marshals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 54-year-old man wanted in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon was arrested Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Warrant Fugitive Unit (WFU) officers were assisting agents with the U.S. Marshals Task Force Norfolk Office Thursday around 4 p.m. to take 54-year-old Anthony William Rodgers into custody.

Rodgers was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and pulled into a convenience store parking lot at 4904 Haygood Road. Fugitive unit officers and marshals followed him into the lot and approached Rodgers’ vehicle.

As they were talking to him, he “abruptly drove off,” striking a U.S. Marshals vehicle. He continued to drive away recklessly, police said. He then struck additional Virginia Beach police and marshals vehicles.

Police then successfully deployed stop sticks, but Rodgers allegedly continued to elude police.

He was ultimately stopped and was taken into custody at Wesleyan Drive near Diamond Springs Road. The distance is about 2 miles.

Virginia Beach police have charged Rodgers with three counts of attempted unlawful wounding, four counts of felony hit-and-run, felony eluding and two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run.

He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail, police said.