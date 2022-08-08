VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An Alexandria man’s visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.

Victor Moya Teo decided to buy a Virginia Lottery ticket at the Walmart on First Colonial Road when he was in town. That ticket was worth $4 million! He won the Super Cash Frenzy top prize and was given the option of taking the full $4 million over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $2.62 million before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Mr. Teo works in construction. He told lottery officials he plans to share the winnings with his brother-in-law and he wants to start his own business.