Man to serve nearly 6 years after arson of ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A man will serve nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to the arson of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment back in 2019.

Kelly Bruce Halverson was sentenced to 40 years with 34 years and 1 suspended this week, meaning he’ll serve 5 years and 11 months.

Halverson pleaded guilty back in December to four counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in connection to the July 25, 2019 fire at Pembroke Town Center Apartments.

Halverson set fire to the apartment the day after she renewed a protective order against Halverson, court documents say. Eight other apartment units were damaged in the fire and 13 residents were displaced.

His ex-girlfriend, who was granted a 2-year protective order against Halverson for herself and a 6-year-old child after the fire, said Halverson had abused her in the past by pushing her, slapping her, and putting Nair in her shampoo.