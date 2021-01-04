Man to serve more than 15 years for raping juvenile, possessing cocaine in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to a more than 15-year active prison term for raping a juvenile in 2018.

Omar Macera, 30, formerly of Virginia Beach, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison with 19 years and five months suspended for charges of rape and possession of a schedule I or II drug, according to a news release from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Macera will have a 15-year and seven-month active term to serve. The sentence is on the high end of the term recommended by the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, the release said.

Macera was convicted on the rape and drug possession charges nearly a year ago, on Jan. 22, 2020.

On Oct. 14, Macera raped a juvenile known to him.

A relative of the victim walked into the room and saw the “aftermath of the assault,” the release said. The victim told the relative about the assault at that time.

At that moment, Macera was in an attached bathroom “pretending to be sick,” the release said.

The possession of drugs charge came after Macera was found to be hiding a bag of cocaine in a drain in the home. Macera told a family member about the cocaine’s location during a phone call from jail.

The family member called police and told them about the drugs.