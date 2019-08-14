Man to serve 4 years in Va. Beach sex trafficking case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Washington, D.C. man who pleaded guilty to pimping out a minor for sex is facing four years in prison.

Anthony Termaine Coleman was arrested in Virginia Beach in 2016 and was charged with using his car to drive a juvenile for sex, taking money for sex and sex trafficking.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2018. Coleman was sentenced this week to 31 years with 27 years suspended — leaving four to serve.

10 On Your Side found Coleman’s was a registered sex offender in Maryland at the time of his arrest in 2016. Police in Prince George’s County said Coleman was convicted of rape in 2007.

Coleman was also arrested 2011 for kidnapping and rape, but those charges were thrown out in court.