Man to serve 13 years for Oceanfront shooting that injured 6 people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was accused of firing into a crowd at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is facing more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty.

Ladarius Trisvan, of Emporia, was charged with 12 felony counts including six counts of malicious wounding in connection with a shooting that started after the July 4 festivities on Atlantic Avenue, near 18th and 19th streets.

Six people shot in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment. They suffered injuries to their legs, sides and hands, and one man had a bullet graze his head, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Trisvan could be seen on video taken from surveillance cameras at the Oceanfront his arm and firing the shots.

Court records show Trisvan pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced to 33 years in prison with 20 years suspended — leaving 13 years to serve.