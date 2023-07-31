VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to plead guilty on Monday in connection to a DUI crash back in December in Virginia Beach that injured a 15-year-old girl.

Joseph Grillo is expected to enter the plea on Monday morning in Virginia Beach Circuit Court, records show.

Grillo is accused of driving his car into a bookstore on Providence Road just before 7:30 p.m. back on December 30, 2022, and pinning a 15-year-old who was shopping inside the store at the time against a bookshelf.

Police say Grillo later admitted to being the driver of the Subaru found at the scene, and said he had two shots of bourbon earlier in the day. He also said he took suboxone the day before and that he takes it on a routine basis.

A horizontal gaze nystagmus test indicated impairment, police say, and a bottle of Ten High bourbon whiskey was also found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Grillo is due in court at 9:30 a.m. Check back for the latest updates.