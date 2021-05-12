Man sustains serious injuries following shooting on Dora Ct. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained serious injuries following a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon.
According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in at 1:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Dora Court.
One man sustained serious injuries following the shooting and was sent to a local hospital.
There were no other injuries reported.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.