VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 57-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a crash on Witchduck Road Sunday night after what began as an investigation into an earlier hit-and-run, Virginia Beach confirmed Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. for the hit-and-run.

While they were on scene, the suspect vehicle returned and officers tried to pull it over. Instead, police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Police followed, but lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, they found the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 200 block of Witchduck Road.

57-year-old William Hay, Jr, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tweeted at 9:39 p.m. about a serious crash at that location and said the northbound lanes of Witchduck would be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic on Witchduck Road is open for all traffic. Northbound Witchduck will be closed for several hours. Use alternate route. — J. T. Orr (@JTOrr_VBPD) September 5, 2022

The VBPD Special Operations Bureau’s Traffic Safety Unit is actively investigating this case.

If you witnessed the crash or have other information that could assist investigators, please contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.