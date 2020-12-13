Man suffers injuries in drive-by shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered injuries in a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple calls came in around 2:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 5900 block of Blackpoole Lane.

Police say they also received a call for an adult man with a gunshot wound in the 5800 block of Roxbury Place.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a subject fired a gun at the victim from a vehicle. The victim was hit by gunfire in the 5900 block of Blackpoole Lane.

The victim then fled to a safer location where police found him in the 5800 block of Roxbury Place.

When police arrived, they provided medical aid to the victim. The man was also treated by Emergency Medical Services and transported to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

This is still an on-going investigation and there are no suspects in custody at this time. No further information is available.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).