Man suffering life-threatening injuries following overnight two-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach closed early Saturday morning following a two-vehicle accident which sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Reports say emergency crews received the call for a serious accident in the 1800 block of Laskin Road near Republic Road around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

A man was taken to the hospital with what officials believed to be life-threatening injuries, however they have not released further information regarding the victim’s condition.

Officials say the accident is still under investigation and the roadway is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

Commuters are asked to avoid the eastbound roadways of Laskin Road between Republic Road and First Colonial Road.

