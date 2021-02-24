Man struck by DUI suspect in Virginia Beach has died

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 67-year-old Virginia Beach man has died after suffering severe injuries in a crash with a suspected DUI driver earlier this month.

The family of Paul Mozley confirmed he died at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mozley was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Feb. 9 after being struck while riding his bicycle in front of the Burger King around 3:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Princess Anne Road, police said.

The driver who struck Mozley, Stephen Eugene Davis, was later charged with DWI in the case.

Davis is due in court on March 11.