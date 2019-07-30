Man stole jerky from VB convenient store then returned it for cash, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who allegedly stole beef jerky from a WAWA store and then returned it for cash.

The unidentified man in the photos below was believed to have entered the WAWA store at 2501 Virginia Beach Boulevard on July 19 and July 23, stole beef jerky, then returned the product for cash.

According to WAWA, the man has also been connected to several other larcenies in the King’s Grant WAWA as well.

The alleged jerky snatcher is described to be a light-skinned black man in his thirties wearing a black security shirt and reportedly drives a company vehicle.

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police