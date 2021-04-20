Man stole basket filled with $2K worth of products from Virginia Beach Ulta, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a male suspect they say filled a basket with more than $2,000 worth of products at an Ulta store, then walked out with the items without paying.

The crime happened on April 8 at the store on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The suspect reportedly asked for help to find the items he wanted, grabbed the items, then walked out the door — basket and all.

The suspect sped away in a small teal-colored SUV.

If you recognize the person in the surveillance image released by Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

OTHER LOCAL ULTA THEFTS