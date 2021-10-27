Man shot while breaking into Virginia Beach hotel room, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after he was shot while trying to force entry into a hotel room in Virginia Beach on October 19.

Police say 52-year-old David Haley attempted to break into a room around 3 a.m. at the Econo Lodge Hotel in the 5800 Block of Northampton Boulevard. He was subsequently shot by the room’s occupant, who legally possessed the firearm.

Haley drove himself to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before police arrived on the scene.

On October 26, he was arrested for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. Haley is currently in the Virginia Beach City Jail with no bond.