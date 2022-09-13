VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Military Highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation between two groups led to the shooting. An individual fled from a vehicle and was “shot several times.”

After being shot, police say the person was later struck by a vehicle driven by the other group.

Police confirmed with 10 On Your Side there non life-threatening injuries reported following the incident, but Virginia Beach EMS said the victim was critically hurt. WAVY is working to get an update on the victim’s condition.

The ambulance the victim was taken in was later stolen outside Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by another patient, unrelated to the Virginia Beach incident. The ambulance crashed in the parking lot.

