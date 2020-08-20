Man shot on Sailboat Landing in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person has been detained after a man was shot Thursday morning on Sailboat Landing off Windsor Oaks Boulevard.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Sailboat Landing. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and the wound doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, police say.

Police did detain a person in the case, but they say it’s still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

