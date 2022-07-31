VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Raintree Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

No other information has been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

