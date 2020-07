VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they’re investigating a shooting Friday morning on Ocean Side Court, in the area of Norfolk Avenue and N. Birdneck Road near the Oceanfront.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that appeared to be non life-threatening. The shooting was in the 100 block and dispatchers got the call just after 9 a.m.

No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.