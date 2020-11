VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man was shot overnight Monday.

According to officials, police responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Holland Road just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and the case remains under investigation.