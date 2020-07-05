Man shot following dispute at large house party in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a dispute broke out at a large house party that led to one man sustaining a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. for shots fired in 1800 block of Chloe Lane in Virginia Beach.

The adult victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

