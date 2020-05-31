Man shot early Sunday morning at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are working to learn what happened just after midnight on Sunday before a man was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted at 1:56 a.m. about an investigation happening in the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue. They went on to say a shooting had taken place and one man was hurt.

Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening, but say he was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, law enforcement doesn’t have any names related to who may have shot him. They say there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

