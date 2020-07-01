Man shot by girlfriend’s father in VB charged with 6 counts of domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was seriously injured when his girlfriend’s father allegedly shot him in Virginia Beach has been charged with domestic assault, police confirmed.

Six domestic assault and battery warrants were taken out by a citizen against Christian Andre Sherman on June 28. The Virginia Beach Police Department served these warrants to Sherman on Tuesday.

The alleged assaults happened on different dates over a period of time. The warrants were obtained on June 28 — nine days after Sherman was seriously injured during a shooting in the 900 block of Maximus Square.

Sherman’s girlfriend’s father, Patrick Fontaine Creath Jr., is charged with shooting the 25-year-old man.

Police declined to say if the domestic assault allegations were tied to the June 19 shooting; however, Virginia Beach Police Department Officer Linda Kuehn said that the shooting was part of an “ongoing domestic situation.”

Patrick Fontaine Creath Jr.

43-year-old Creath is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was released from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center on bond on June 26 and is scheduled to appear in Virginia Beach General District Court on Aug. 21.

Creath told police he shot Sherman “in defense of himself and his daughter.” Creath alleged that Sherman threatened to kill him and pointed a weapon at him and his daughter “as if to shoot them” as he drove away from the scene of the argument, according to court documents.

Sherman was in his car when Creath fired several shots at him. Sherman drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven and police were called. Police found him suffering from several gunshot wounds inside of the store. His car was also damaged by bullets, according to court documents.

An off-duty trooper told police Sherman removed a bag from his car and took it into the store. The police recovered the bag and found a gun, court documents state.

