Man seriously injured in Virginia Beach following Monday night shooting

Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound in Virginia Beach following a shooting Monday evening.

Officers went to the 5700 block of Morningside Court in Virginia Beach after they got a call regarding a shooting at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

Reports say that officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information have been released at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated on WAVY News as we learn more.

