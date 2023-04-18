VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is seriously injured following a shooting late Monday night in Virginia Beach.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:52 p.m. in the 4700 block of Deerfield Ln. Police say a male was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Police did not say whether the victim was aa adult man or a child.
No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.