VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is seriously injured following a shooting late Monday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:52 p.m. in the 4700 block of Deerfield Ln. Police say a male was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Police did not say whether the victim was aa adult man or a child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.