Man seriously injured after being shot while walking on Lynbook Landing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man was seriously injured Monday night in a shooting on Lynbrook Landing.

​Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a call for service around 11:30 p.m. Monday reporting a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Lynbrook Landing.

Police say the man was walking down the road when a person in a moving vehicle began shooting at him.

The man was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital by emergency services.

Police say the investigation was still active and no further details were available as of 12:30 a.m.

