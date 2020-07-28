VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man was seriously injured Monday night in a shooting on Lynbrook Landing.
Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a call for service around 11:30 p.m. Monday reporting a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Lynbrook Landing.
Police say the man was walking down the road when a person in a moving vehicle began shooting at him.
The man was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital by emergency services.
Police say the investigation was still active and no further details were available as of 12:30 a.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Man seriously injured after being shot while walking on Lynbook Landing
- 1 taken to hospital after fire on Winward Road in Norfolk Monday night
- VCU Police seeks to identify rioters who damaged property
- As federal eviction protections expire, advocates say rent relief isn’t reaching enough Virginians
- USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams departs for inaugural deployment