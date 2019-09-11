Man seriously hurt in shooting near Lake Edward in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being found shot in the Lake Edward area of Virginia Beach, off Newtown Road.

As of 8:30 p.m., police said the department’s homicide unit was still investigating in the 5800 block of W. Hastings Arch. The victim was found with a gunshot wound considered serious.

No suspect information is available, but police ask anyone with information to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through p3tips.com.