VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Tuesday night night in Virginia Beach.

After WAVY requested information, Virginia Beach police shared on Thursday morning that the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of Auburn Drive, off College Park Blvd. near Providence Road.

The man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are still investigating and no other details have been provided.