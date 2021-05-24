Man sentenced to nearly 4 years for maiming pedestrian during 2018 crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to almost 4 years in prison for hitting a pedestrian during a crash in 2018 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said 28-year-old Richard L. Buckhout Jr. was driving eastbound in the 3200 block of Edinburgh Drive on December 1, 2018, when he hit the parked vehicle and its 73-year-old driver.

Police said a woman who was exiting the vehicle at the time suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Buckhout was taken into police custody following the crash.

Buckhout was initially charged with driving under the influence (DUI), maiming as a result of DUI, possession of a schedule IV substance and two traffic violations: state inspection required and no liability insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on December of 2019.

During his sentencing Monday, he was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison.