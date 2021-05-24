Man sentenced to nearly 4 years for maiming pedestrian during 2018 crash in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
richard buckhout_1543861541940.PNG.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to almost 4 years in prison for hitting a pedestrian during a crash in 2018 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said 28-year-old Richard L. Buckhout Jr. was driving eastbound in the 3200 block of Edinburgh Drive on December 1, 2018, when he hit the parked vehicle and its 73-year-old driver.

Police said a woman who was exiting the vehicle at the time suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Buckhout was taken into police custody following the crash.

Buckhout was initially charged with driving under the influence (DUI), maiming as a result of DUI, possession of a schedule IV substance and two traffic violations: state inspection required and no liability insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on December of 2019.

During his sentencing Monday, he was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10