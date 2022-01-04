Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to 2018 robbery at VB 7-Eleven that ended in officer-involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years after being convicted of robbery and multiple other charges in connection with a 2018 robbery and officer-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach.

23-year-old Jahkil McPhail pleaded guilty in early August to two counts of robbery, conspiracy, abduction for pecuniary benefit, wearing a mask in public, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer was dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Police said McPhail and his accomplice, Jasper Wynn, both 20 at the time, robbed a 7-Eleven on South Independence Boulevard on Oct. 12, 2018.

Wynn pleaded guilty to several charges in March, including two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, two counts of robbery, conspiracy, abduction, wearing a mask in public, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14.

During a recent hearing, a circuit court judge sentenced McPhail to 87 years in prison with 47 years suspended. He will serve 40 years behind bars.

The incident began as members of the 4th Precinct and Special Operations Command were surveilling operations at stores and saw two masked men at the store on S. Independence Boulevard.

The officers were working on patroling likely robbery targets after a series of robberies in Virginia Beach.

Police observed the men encounter a clerk outside the store and order her inside at gunpoint. Inside, there was another clerk. The two men ordered both women to the ground and put money and cigarettes into a bag they had brought with them.

At the time of the incident, the two VBPD officers had just pulled into the parking lot when they saw the men. They called for backup and then confronted Wynn and McPhail as they left the store with the bag full of money and cigarettes.

Police ordered the men to stop, causing McPhail to drop the bag and run off.

Wynn opened fire when the officers approached. One of the rounds went through an officer’s pant leg and grazed his skin. A bullet was also recovered from the officers’ van, where the second officer had been standing during the shooting.

Both officers returned fire, striking Wynn once in the forearm.

Police said the two men took off on foot after the exchange of gunfire. Wynn was tracked down and arrested behind a closed business.

Police recovered a mask and gloves from Wynn. His car was later recovered in the neighborhood behind the 7-Eleven.

A police K9 found McPhail a short distance away while hiding in a backyard shed.