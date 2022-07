VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to four years in prison on burglary charges in Virginia Beach.

Christopher Arthur Williams (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach City Jail)

Christopher Arthur Williams was sentenced Thursday on three counts of statutory burglary. He was arrested back in August 2021 after police saw Williams breaking into the Ensenada Mexican Restaurant on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police also suspected that Williams was responsible for burglarizing multiple businesses in the area.