Man sentenced to 30 years for raping, assaulting woman hired for prostitution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison after being convicted of pistol whipping then raping a woman he had hired for her services as a prostitute.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said Rakim Malik Nottingham, formerly of Virginia Beach, was sentenced on charges of rape, forcible sodomy, malicious wounding and thee counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A jury found him guilty of the charges in March 2019 and recommended 30 years in prison. The judge Wednesday formally accepted and imposed that sentence.

According to prosecutors, Nottingham got in touch with the victim after finding an online ad for her prostitution services.

The woman and Nottingham decided on a price and agreed to meet at a Motel 6 on Euclid Road.

Nottingham arrived at the hotel and asked to use the restroom in the room.

He went in, then later exited the restroom with a gun and demanded money. The woman gave him money from her nightstand, but he demanded more.

He then pistol-whipped the woman and sexually assaulted her.

The woman eventually crawled out of the motel room on her hands and knees and called for help.

Nottingham left past her through the breezeway of the motel.

As he left, he pointed the gun at a witness in the stairway, prosecutors said.

The woman went to the hospital and had a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE). The seminal fluid collected from the victim was later matched by DNA to Nottingham.

Nottingham first denied that he had a gun with him during the incident, but then later admitted he did.

He claimed the woman reported him for rape because he wasn’t able to pay her.

Nottingham has other convictions for robbery, use of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of petit larceny.