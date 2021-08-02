Man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting in VB 7-Eleven parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man will serve a 30-year sentence for fatally shooting a man during a verbal dispute in a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven parking lot in 2019.

Malik Brown, formerly of Norfolk, was formally sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and received a five-year sentence, bringing the total sentence up to 30 years.

Brown was convicted in February after a three-day jury trial. The jury recommended a 25-year sentence.

The shooting happened in March 2019 in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

In a news release Monday, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Brown shot Jones as he drove out of the parking lot. Jone collapsed to the ground and died the next day at Virginia Beach General Hospital.

After the shooting, Brown threw the gun off the Campostella Bridge and fled the area with his girlfriend. He was found later that day and arrested in Waverly.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Brown also has prior convictions for robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

