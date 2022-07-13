VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in a 2019 fatal double shooting that killed another man.

During a court hearing Wednesday, 23-year-old Carson Carnell Davis Jr. was sentenced to 88 years with 63 years suspended for second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2019 when two groups of people met to exchange clothes at the Roadway Inn, in Virginia Beach.

A verbal argument broke out between a couple people in each group. Other people got involved, which escalated into a physical fight and then a shooting.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, Terrence Houston was pronounced dead on the scene, while the female victim was rushed to the hospital. She did survive but has permanent impairments, including limited use of her left arm and permanent nerve damage.